Yarra Square Partners LP Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Yarra Square Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 2.0% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 362,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442,250. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

