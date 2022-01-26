Ycash (YEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,247.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Ycash has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $20,247.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00237469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00078499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00098425 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,049,388 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

