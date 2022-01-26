Yellow Road 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,730.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $526,336.56 and approximately $4,730.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.20 or 0.06671313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,963.33 or 0.99938877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049177 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

