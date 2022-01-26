Yellow Road Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $490,174.87 and $3,204.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

