Yellow (YELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yellow to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YELL stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $531.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Yellow has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $15.24.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yellow stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Yellow worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

