Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post $271.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.50 million. Yelp posted sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after buying an additional 101,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

