YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0020

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $85,846.24 and $28.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,142.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.12 or 0.06779659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00295453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.11 or 0.00799933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00066634 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00400715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00247211 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

