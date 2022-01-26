YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YETI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

NYSE YETI opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,979 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,579. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

