Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.85 million and $325,235.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

