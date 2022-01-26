yieldwatch Price Tops $0.12 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $45,821.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

