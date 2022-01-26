Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

YUM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.61. 10,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,677. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

