Zachariah Serber Sells 21,730 Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. 675,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,637. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZY. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $64,544,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

