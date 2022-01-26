Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.81. American Water Works reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.43. 36,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,091. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.67. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

