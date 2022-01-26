Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ABG opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $137.96 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.