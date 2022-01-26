Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

CHD stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

