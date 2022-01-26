Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. General Mills reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. 44,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,123. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

