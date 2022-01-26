Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. General Mills reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. 44,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,123. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.