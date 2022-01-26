Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

