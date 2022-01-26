Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.07 Million

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report $686.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after buying an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 109,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.