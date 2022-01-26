Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report $686.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after buying an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 109,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

