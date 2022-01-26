Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings per share of $3.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $15.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 350,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,078. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

