Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,120. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

