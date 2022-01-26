Zacks: Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. 4,482,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,765. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

