Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.47 million, a P/E ratio of -39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

