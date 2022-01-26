Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Clean Harbors also reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,813. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

