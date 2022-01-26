Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.84. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

COLM stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

