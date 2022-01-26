Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 275,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,672,000 after buying an additional 216,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Criteo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,565,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Criteo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

