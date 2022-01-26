Zacks: Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.24 Million

Analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce sales of $338.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the highest is $341.48 million. Enova International posted sales of $263.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,082 shares of company stock worth $1,071,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

