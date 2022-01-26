Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.68 Million

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $685.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $681.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $691.41 million. Etsy posted sales of $617.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.29.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average of $217.71. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

