Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Gentherm by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $8,711,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Gentherm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,339,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.53. 885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,116. Gentherm has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

