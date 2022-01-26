Zacks: Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mustang Bio by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 7.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mustang Bio by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

