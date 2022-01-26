Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.34 Million

Brokerages predict that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) will post $450.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NU’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.37 million and the highest is $510.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NU.

Get NU alerts:

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NU opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. NU has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $126,258,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $255,925,000.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.