Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 195,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,628. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. FMR LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 277,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

