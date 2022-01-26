Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Unity Biotechnology also reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 683,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,562. The company has a market cap of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

