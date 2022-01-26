Zacks: Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

