Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $267.32 on Wednesday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

