Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,304,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

