Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to report $3.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 million and the lowest is $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics posted sales of $3.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 million to $46.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.29 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $30.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,801 shares of company stock worth $8,501 over the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

