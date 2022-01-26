Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to announce $3.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 million and the highest is $4.20 million. Cidara Therapeutics reported sales of $3.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 million to $46.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.29 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $30.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,015,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

