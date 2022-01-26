Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 2,474.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 154.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 968,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

