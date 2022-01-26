Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). Danimer Scientific posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $487.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $676,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 404.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

