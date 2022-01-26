Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). Eargo reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eargo.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 785,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,289,891. Eargo has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28.
About Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
