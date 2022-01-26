Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). Eargo reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eargo by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Eargo by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 296,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Eargo by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Eargo during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Eargo by 2,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 785,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,289,891. Eargo has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.