Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.23. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

ESTE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 20,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

