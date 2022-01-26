Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post sales of $403.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.60 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $264.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $7,600,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.35. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

