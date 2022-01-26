Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Five9 posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.93. 1,134,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 1-year low of $116.29 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Five9 by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

