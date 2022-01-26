Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post sales of $159.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.70 million and the highest is $160.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $148.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $666.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,961. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTSI opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

