Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trevena by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Trevena stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,765. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

