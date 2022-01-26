Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.57. The stock had a trading volume of 757,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,541. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.86. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

