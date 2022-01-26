Zacks: Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.81 EPS

Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.00. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

NYSE CHH traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 421,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

