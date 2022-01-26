Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. 969,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.