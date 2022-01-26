Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post $347.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.31 million and the lowest is $345.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $336.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

IPGP stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $142.12 and a 12-month high of $257.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.34.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

