Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

